CJI to hear all PILs, Gogoi to deal with labour laws & taxes, says new SC roster

New Delhi : Two days after the retirement of Justice J Chelameswar, the Supreme Court on Sunday notified a new roster for the allocation of cases to the judges, which will come into effect from July 2 when the top court reopens after summer vacation.

The new roster says that the bench headed Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra will hear all PILs, besides pleas relating to social justice, elections, habeas corpus and contempt of court.

Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who is now the senior-most judge, will deal with labour laws, indirect taxes, personal law and company law cases.

The roster was put in the public domain for the first time on February 1 after justices Chelameswar, Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph had held an unprecedented press meet on Jan 12 questioning the allocation of sensitive PILs and important cases to judges junior to them.

The notification lists the matters that will be heard by benches headed by the chief justice and 10 other judges — Gogoi, Lokur, Joseph, A K Sikri, S A Bobde, N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, A K Goel, R F Nariman and A M Sapre.