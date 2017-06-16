Free Press Journal
Civilian killed in forces' firing during stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir

— By PTI | Jun 16, 2017 09:03 am
Srinagar, A 22-year-old man died as security forces opened fire on a stone-pelting mob in Rangreth area on the outskirts of the city, police said today. A group of youth pelted the security forces’ vehicles with stones at Rangreth, a police official said.

The security personnel opened fire to chase away the protestors in which one person was injured. Nazir Ahmad was rushed to SKIMS hospital at Soura in a critical condition where he succumbed on the intervening night of June 15 and 16, the official said.


