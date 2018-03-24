CIC tells MHA to publish criminal records against IPS officers

Lucknow : The Central Information Commission (CIC) has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to publish data on criminal cases against Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, an RTI activist said on Friday.

The direction was given by Information Commissioner Yashovardhan Azad in an RTI appeal filed by Lucknow-based activist Nutan Thakur.

While the MHA had denied to provide this information, the Commission said as the cadre controlling authority, MHA’s role is to look after the conditions of service of IPS officers, including departmental enquiries and criminal cases. Hence, the MHA must draw such list and provide it to the petitioner, reports IANS.

Similarly, while the MHA denied information on cadre change of IPS officers calling it personal information, the Commission disagreed with it, saying that transfer of cadre affects public administration and must be placed in the public domain. The Commission also directed the MHA to furnish year-wise disciplinary action taken against IPS officers.