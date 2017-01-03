Chit fund scandal: Babul Supriyo to sue Tapas Paul

Paul is being forced by his party to make such wild charges, says singer MP



Kolkata : Union Minister Babul Supriyo said he is planning to file a defamation case against Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Paul for dragging his name in the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

“I am talking to my lawyers to file a stringent case of defamation against Tapas Paul for trying to malign my reputation. How can someone like him, who is in CBI custody, try to drag others in the case,” Supriyo said.

Paul, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last Friday, alleged that Supriyo was involved in the multi-crore Rose Valley chit fund scam.

“Babul Supriyo tricked me into the scam and he is involved in it,” he claimed.

Terming those allegations as “crass”, Supriyo on Sunday said Paul is being forced by his party, the Trinamool Congress, to make such statements. “I know Tapas da (Paul) is being forced by his party to make such wild allegations. But he should not make such crass statements. He is already facing serious corruption charges,” he said.

According to Trinamool Congress’ national spoke-sperson Derek O’Brien’s video post in Twitter, Supriyo termed himself as “a flower among the many flowers in Rose Valley”.

Referring to his comments at the event earlier, Supriyo claimed his “light-hearted” comments do not prove his involvement in the scams.

“I always love to play with words. So I referred to the celebrities as flowers at the New Year-eve party as many of them were present there. Why should such a light-hearted comment ‘April fool’ others,” he said.

Meanwhile, TMC vice-president Mukul Roy has claimed that the party would have to face more of such “fascist” attacks in the coming days due to its intense criticism of demonetisation.

Roy, who in January 2015, was summoned by the CBI in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam, said, “The fascist attacks will intensify in the days to come as we have opposed

the Centre’s anti-people decisions.”

He, however, declined to reply to queries on whether central agencies were being “used” by the Centre to pursue vendetta politics against the TMC.

“I do not want to give a reply. Whatever has to be said on this has already been said by our party chairperson,” he said.