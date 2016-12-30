Chit fund scam: TMC MP Tapas Paul appears before CBI after being summoned

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Tapas Paul reached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office here in North 24 Parganas on Friday after being summoned by the investigative body in connection with the chit fund scam case.

Paul has been summoned over his alleged connection in the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

The agency has charged several TMC members in its probes against chit fund companies including Saradha.

Earlier this week, the CBI has summoned two Trinamool Congress MPs, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Tapas Paul, in connection with the scam case.

The legislators were told to present themselves before the CBI team on December 30.

The development comes days after the Trinamool Congress accused the Centre of using the probe agencies to put pressure on its leaders, who have been protesting against demonetisation.

The CBI had earlier this year filed a charge sheet against Rose Valley chairman Gautam Kundu and three other accused.

The firm was charged with defrauding depositors from across the country of Rs 17,000 crore, out of which Rs 450 crore was received by the ponzi firm from Odisha alone. In its chargesheet, CBI had claimed that it was still probing the role of “influential people” in the scam.