China’s blocks proposal to list Massod Azhar as terrorist; India condemns move

NewDelhi: Terming China’s decision to again block a proposal to list Masood Azhar as a designated terrorist under the 1267 sanctions committee of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as “surprising”, India on Friday said the decision confirms the prevalence of double standards in the fight against terrorism.

“This decision by China is surprising as China herself has been affected by the scourge of terrorism and has declared opposition to all forms of terrorism. As a consequence of this decision, the UNSC has again been prevented from acting against the leader of a listed terrorist organisation,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup told ANI.

“We had expected China would have been understanding of the danger posed to all by terrorism and would join India and others in fighting the common challenge of terrorism,” he added.

Describing the decision as “unfortunate, Swarup said Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad which is proscribed by the UN has been responsible for innumerable terrorist attacks on India including the Pathankot air base attack.

“The inability of the international community to list its leader Massod Azhar is an unfortunate blow to the concerted efforts to effectively counter all forms of terrorism and confirms prevalence of double standards in the fight against terrorism,” Swarup added.

Swarup further asserted that India would use all its options available to bring perpetrators of terrorist violence to justice.

China is the lone member among the 15-member UNSC to oppose the ban on Azhar.

Previously, while opposing the ban against Azhar, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had said that the country firmly supports combating all forms of terrorism, stronger international cooperation against terrorism, and supports the central and coordinating role of the UN in international counter-terrorism cooperation.