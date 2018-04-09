China objects to India’s ‘transgression’ in Arunachal; India rejects protest

Kibithu (Arunachal Pradesh): In yet another incident of discord, the Chinese military last month strongly protested against what it called the Indian Army’s transgressions into the strategically sensitive Asaphila area along the disputed border in Arunachal Pradesh, but the Indian side roundly dismissed the complaint, official sources said.

They said the Chinese side raised the issue at a Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) on March 15 here but the Indian Army rejected it, saying that the area in the upper Subansiri region of Arunachal Pradesh belongs to India and it has regularly been carrying out patrols there. The sources told PTI that the Chinese side called India’s patrolling in the area a “transgression” and the Indian Army objected to the terminology.

“China’s protest to our patrolling in Asaphila is surprising,” said a source, adding there were several instances of Chinese intrusions in the area which had been seriously taken up by the Indian side in the past. Under the BPM mechanism, both sides can register their protest over any incident of transgressions as there are varying perceptions about the LAC between the two countries.

The delegation of China’s People’s Liberation Army specifically mentioned extensive patrolling in Asaphila by Indian troops, saying such “violations” may escalate tensions between the two sides in the area. However, rejecting the Chinese protest, the Indian side said its troops were aware of the alignment of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Army would continue to carry out patrols up to the LAC, the de facto border between the two countries. Perceptions of the border by India and China vastly differ in the area.