Child death: Experts’ panel holds Gurugram Fortis Hospital guilty

GURUGRAM: A five-member panel of medical experts has held the Fortis Hospital in Gurugram responsible for the death of a child during treatment last year. The Medical Negligence Board headed by Dr S.S. Saroha and including Dr Rakesh Pathak, Dr D.S. Yadav, Dr Sanjay Narula and Dr Naresh Kumar was constituted after Sanjeev Sharma, a resident of New Delhi’s Ranjeet Nagar, complained to Gurugram’s Chief Medical Officer that the hospital was responsible for the death of his one-and-a-half-year-old son Vansh, reports IANS.

Vansh was admitted in the hospital for the treatment of a genetic disease. He subsequently suffered from fever and developed complications due to infection.