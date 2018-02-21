Chief Secretary assault row: Delhi Police questions Arvind Kejriwal’s advisor V K Jain

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s advisor V.K. Jain was on Wednesday questioned by Delhi Police in connection with an alleged assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by two AAP MLAs.

This comes just hours after AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal was arrested by the police on Tuesday night in connection with the alleged assault. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Harendra Kumar Singh told IANS that Jain was being questioned at the Civil Lines Police Station. On Tuesday, Prakash had alleged that he was beaten up by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan and his colleague in front of Kejriwal at the Chief Minister’s residence on Monday midnight, where he was called for a meeting.

The Chief Minister’s advisor was present at the time of the incident, according to Prakash’s police complaint. The Additional DCP said police were also trying to track down Khan. They had been to Khan’s residence to detain him on Tuesday night, but the AAP MLA from Okhla was not present. The allegation of the assault triggered a political storm in the national capital a day ago with the BJP demanding Kejriwal’s resignation and the Congress asking for the AAP chief’s apology.

The AAP hit back by stating that the Chief Secretary was making false allegations and said he was working at the “behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)”. The Home Ministry sought a report from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on the issue and Home Minister Rajnath Singh said he was “deeply pained” by the development.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday afternoon, Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain was manhandled by a crowd which gathered outside the door of a lift inside the Delhi Secretariat. Hussain’s Assistant Personal Secretary was beaten up, according to multiple video clips from the Secretariat.