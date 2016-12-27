Chief ministers agree on direct transfer from 2017: DBT head

Agartala: All chief ministers of the country have agreed on transferring government benefits to people’s bank accounts directly from next year, according to G S Sekhawat, Director of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Sekhawat, who is posted in the cabinet secretariat, said that DBT would check corruption and increase transparency and accountability and that it would also save money in the state exchequers.

As per the plan, transactions in all departments under the state government will be made regularly in digital mode from January 1. “The state government has taken initiative to conduct all transactions online,” Chief Secretary Yashpal Singh told reporters.

All government, semi-government and private enterprises were asked to install swipe machines to discourage cash transactions, he said, adding that cash less transactions were also recommended for hotels, tourist lodges, showrooms and handicraft outlets.