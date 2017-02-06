Chidambaram lashes out at AIADMK for elevating Sasikala

Chennai: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today said people of Tamil Nadu have a right to ask if Sasikala deserves to be chief minister. He made a series of tweets on the latest political situation in Tamil Nadu, a day after AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala was elected leader of the legislature party paving way for her to become Chief Minister.

“Looking back with pride, TN CM chair was occupied by Kamaraj and Anna. AIADMK and people of Tamil Nadu are now moving in opposite directions,” he tweeted. In another tweet, he said, “It is the right of AIADMK MLAs to elect their leader adding, “it is the right of the people to ask if the leader deserves to be CM.”

A towering Congress leader, Kamaraj was Chief Minister for nine years (1954-63), and he was credited for initiating several welfare measures. He was also a freedom fighter who spent several years in prison during the freedom movement.

Founder of DMK, Annadurai was Chief Minister between 1967-69 and was hailed as Anna (elder brother) by the people for his steadfast commitment to the people’s causes. Both the leaders were also loved for several other qualities like selflessness, simplicity and for running corruption free regimes.

TNCC chief Su Thirunavukkarasar has said Sasikala’s elevation was an internal party matter, adding, she was elected by the party MLAs.