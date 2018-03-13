Chhattisgarh Naxal attack: Rajnath Singh expresses grief over deaths of 9 CRPF men

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday expressed condolence over the death of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who were killed in a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh.

Nine personnel of the 212 Battalion of the CRPF were killed and two were severely injured in the IED blast, allegedly carried out by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district earlier today.

Rajnath took to Twitter and said, “My heartfelt condolences to the families of those personnel who lost their lives in Sukma blast. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans. I spoke to DG @crpfindia regarding the Sukma incident and asked him to leave for Chhattisgarh”. (sic)

Rajnath, in his second tweet, said, “Today’s IED blast in Sukma, Chhattisgarh is deeply distressing. I bow to each and every security personnel who attained martyrdom while serving the nation”.

The incident took place when CRPF jawans were conducting an operation in a forest in the district when the blast took place, ripping apart their mine-protected vehicle (MPV).

More details are awaited.