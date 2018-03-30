Chhattisgarh: 59 Naxalites surrender in Sukma district

Sukma: At least 59 Maoists, including 16 women, surrendered to the police in Sukma district of south Chhattisgarh.

The Maoists on Thursday laid down their arms at Errabore Police Station before Bastar Inspector General (IG) Vivekanand, Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Meena, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Commandant Pankaj Kumar.

The surrendered Maoists belonged to Naxal-affected interior villages of Dubbakonta, Gaganpalli, and Kongdam.

Over 600 villagers convinced the Maoists, who were frustrated with the anti-development and anti-tribal ideology of the Naxals, to shun violence and join the mainstream.