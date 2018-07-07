Chhapra horror: Girl alleges gang-rape by principal, 2 teachers and 15 students for 7 months

Chhapra (Bihar): The Bihar Police on Friday arrested a principal, a teacher and two students over the allegations of gang rape of a school girl in an area near Chhapra.

The girl, in her complaint to the police, said that she was blackmailed and gang-raped by the principal, two teachers and 15 students for the last seven months, ever since her father went to jail. A case has been registered in Chhapra’s Parsagarh that falls under Ekma police station based on the girl’s statement.

The girl has alleged that ever since her father went to jail in December 2017, the principal and the teachers of the Deepeshwar Gyan Niketan gang-raped her.

In total, two teachers (including the principal) and 15 students have been booked on the basis of the victim’s statement.

The girl narrated the ordeal to her father when he was released from jail. The family alleged that the police first refused to lodge the complaint, but conceded after they threatened to take the matter to senior officials. A medical test of the girl will now be conducted.