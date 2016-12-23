Charges framed against ex-Coal Secy H C Gupta, others

New Delhi : A court here on Thursday framed charges against former Coal Secretary H C Gupta, businessman Manoj Kumar Jayaswal and three others in alleged irregularities in allocation of Mahuagarhi coal block in Jharkhand to Jas Infrastructure Capital Pvt. Ltd (JICPL).

Central Bureau of Investigation Special Judge Bharat Parashar framed the charge for the offences dealing with criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust under the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act against all the five accused – the JICPL, its director Jayaswal, Gupta and two other then Coal Ministry officials – K.S. Kropha and K.C. Samria.

After the accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial in the case, the court listed the matter for further hearing on April 17, 2017. –IANS