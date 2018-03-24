Chandrayaan-2 launch postponed to October: ISRO

Chennai: The launch of India’s second lunar mission ‘Chandrayaan-2’, slated for next month, has been postponed to October as the experts have suggested some tests, the ISRO said today.

The experts had met recently and suggested the tests, following which the mission will now be launched in October, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Sivan said, reports PTI.

“Chandrayaan 2 will not be in April, it has been changed to October,” he told reporters at the airport here.