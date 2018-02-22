Chandrababu Naidu says will fight with Centre for Andhra Pradesh’s development

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that he would fight with the Centre against its ‘non-cooperation’ for the development of the state.

“The Congress party, which had bifurcated the state, made several promises in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act for the development but did nothing. Now, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came into power, but it has also failed to extend cooperation for development of the state. It is yet to fulfill the promises made in AP Reorganisation Act,” Naidu said during a meeting with Sadhikara Mitra team at his residence at Undavalli on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the need of Special Category Status to the state. “The Centre has not implemented even the special package. I went to Delhi 29 times and met Prime Minister and his Cabinet Ministers which yielded no results. We need Special Category Status to the state. We want more industries for Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

He also stated that the people of Andhra Pradesh had reposed faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and that the party would help the State to overcome the crisis after bifurcation. “I will not relent and fight with the Centre until funds are released to AP. They have responsibility towards AP. The five crore people of the state had shown faith on the BJP and that the party would help the State to overcome the crisis after bifurcation. Now, all the people in the state are waging united fight against the Centre demanding justice to Andhra Pradesh,” he concluded.

Naidu also interacted with women self-help groups of Kurnool district. More than five lakh women were recognized as Sadhikara Mitras. The Andhra Pradesh government has recently started the concept of “Sadhikara Mitra” in which each woman will be responsible for 35 families and she has to explain about the benefits of government schemes, create awareness in the public, and also follow up with the government to ensure that the benefits reach the rightful stakeholders. Ministers like Nara Lokesh, P Narayana and P Sunita also attended the programme.