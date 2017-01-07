Chances bright for Cong-SP tie-up in UP          

Lucknow : With Akhilesh Yadav gaining upper hand in the power game in Samajwadi Party, Congress seems to be moving closer to an alliance with the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh to keep Muslim-Yadav equation intact.

Akhilesh is keen on an alliance with Congress, saying the parties together could net more than 300 of the state’s 403 seats, though Mulayam is opposed to such partnership and had ruled out a tie-up with any party.

Congress has, however, not ruled out the possibility of a pre-poll alliance with like-minded parties like Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and its chief ministerial face Sheila Dikshit has gone to the extent of offering to step aside in favour of young Akhilesh.

Congress spokesman Shaktisinh Gohil said the party has kept its options open to ally with Samajwadi Party to stop “fascist” forces from coming to power. On her part, Dikshit said, if there is an alliance between Congress and SP, the results would be good. —PTI