Century’s longest lunar eclipse to be visible from India

Kolkata: The longest total lunar eclipse of this century would be visible from all parts of the country on July 27.

The celestial body would also be tinged with a reddish hue, a phenomenon popularly referred to as a ‘blood moon’. Director, Research and Academic, MP Birla Institute of Fundamental Research, MP Birla Planetarium, Debiprosad Duari told PTI, “Viewers in India are lucky since the eclipse, both partial and the total, will be entirely visible from all parts of the country.”

The eclipse would also be visible in parts of South America, much of Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia, he said. The total lunar eclipse would last for one hour and 43 minutes while partial eclipses, which would precede and follow the total eclipse, would last more than an hour, he said.