Centre trying to build infrastructure for modern healthcare: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the Centre along with the state governments is trying to build infrastructure for modern healthcare to benefit the poor and the middle class of the country.

After laying the foundation stone for the National Centre for Ageing at the AIIMS, Modi said that in the last four years, the Centre has given priority to the health sector to provide modern healthcare to the people. “Along with state governments, the Centre is trying to build infrastructure for modern healthcare all over the country,” he said. “Because of policy interventions of the government, we are moving towards a situation where we are providing good healthcare for the poor and middle class so that they don’t have to pay unnecessary cost for healthcare,” Modi said.

During the event at AIIMS, the prime minister also inaugurated a 555-bed Super Speciality Block in Safdarjung Hospital. He also dedicated a 300-bed Power Grid Vishram Sadan in AIIMS and a ‘connection motorable tunnel’ between AIIMS, Ansari Nagar and the Trauma Centre.