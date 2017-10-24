Centre to open talks with all parties in Jammu and Kashmir, in a bid to give peace a chance

New Delhi: The Centre, having exhausted its ‘other’ options in Kashmir, has decided to give peace a chance by appointing a “special representative” to hold a “sustained dialogue” with the Kashmiris, to understand their aspirations.

The messenger of peace will be former Intelligence Bureau chief Dineshwar Sharma, An old associate of National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. The appointment is in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech, wherein he had said that ‘‘Kashmir’s solution was neither in abuse nor in bullets, but in embracing Kashmiris.’’

In what is clearly a U-turn in the Modi government’s avowed policy not to talk to the separatists, the special emissary will speak to all stakeholders, said Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

“Dineshwar Sharma will hold talks with the elected government, political parties, different organisations and the people of Jammu and Kashmir and through a sustained dialogue he will understand their legitimate aspirations,” Singh said, adding that he will have the rank equivalent to that of a cabinet secretary.

The government will try to understand what the state wants, what the problems are and how they can be resolved, he said, stressing that special focus will be on the aspirations of the youth.

“He will have full rights to decide his course of action and talk to whoever he wants to,” Singh said in reply to a question on whether Hurriyat will be among the stakeholders that will be in the loop.

But Rajnath Singh did not specify the timeframe within which Sharma will work. He was earlier the interlocutor for peace talks with Assam’s insurgent groups, including the United Liberation Front of Assam.

Bihar-born Sharma retired as IB chief last December, having worked with the agency since 2008. He has experience of the Kashmir militancy as he was also earlier the IB’s Joint Director (Islamist Terrorism Desk) in 2003-05 and the IG of CRPF in charge of Jammu & Kashmir.

Besides J&K, he has served in Nagaland, Gujarat and Rajasthan in various capacities in BSF, CRPF and IB. He has also worked with Doval during the latter’s stint as IB chief. Sharma is a 1976 batch IPS officer of the Kerala cadre. Doval also belongs to the Kerala cadre.

Journalist Dileep Padgaonkar, academician Radha Kumar and former Information Commissioner MM Ansari were appointed as India’s interlocutors to Kashmir following the massive 2010 unrest in which over a 100 Kashmiris had died.

What does this mean for the NIA investigation in J&K? Will investigation be suspended to facilitate dialogue with detained Hurriyat leaders?

The acceptance of the political nature of the Kashmir issue is a resounding defeat of those who could only see use of force as a solution – Omar Abdullah

With appointment of interlocutor, I hope government has finally admitted the ‘muscular approach’ has failed in J&K – P Chidambaram

Talks with Hurriyat, too?

Soon after Home Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Monday that former Intelligence Bureau chief Dineshwar Sharma will hold talks with all stakeholders in Kashmir, Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office Dr Jitendra Singh said there was no question of speaking to those who indulge in violence. Rajnath Singh had said a “sustained dialogue”

with all stakeholders in Kashmir will be held to address their “legitimate concerns”. When asked if Sharma will speak to separatists, including Hurriyat, Home Minister said “un par koi bandish nahi lagayi gayi hai (There are no restrictions on him).

However, when asked about dialogue with Hurriyat, Jitendra Singh said, “How can you speak to people who indulge in violence and hawala transactions?” MoS for PMO clarified that talks with Kashmiris will be held within the framework of the Constitution. “Constitution is sacrosanct,” he said clarifying the broad framework of dialogue.