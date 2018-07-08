Centre should approach court over confusion on services, says Kejriwal

New Delhi : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Supreme Court’s July 4 order made it clear that his government had the power to transfer or post bureaucrats and if the Centre, represented by the Lt. Governor, was in any confusion they should approach the apex court.

On being asked if he would go to court over the Services issue, he told the media that “the Lt. Governor and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are the one having confusion and they should approach the Court. We do not have any confusion”.

Kejriwal said that the two – Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and the MHA – were interpreting the Supreme Court’s order “in a strange way”.

“They are saying they are ready for the files and concurrence part of the order, but will not accept the Services order. This is not done, either apply for the order fully or not at all. You can not accept the order as per your wish,” he said.

Kejriwal also said that “on one hand, the MHA is saying they are not interfering in the works of the Lt. Governor, but they themselves in a statement released on Friday said they have asked the Lt. Governor to wait for the Supreme Court’s order on Services.”

“The court has said apart from three matters (police, land and public order), all the powers will be with the Delhi government, including the Services. The judgement is a law now, they are not following it. It is contempt of the court,” he added.

The war over the administration and governance of Delhi intensified after the Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in favour of the elected city government and clipped the Lt Governor’s independent decision-making powers.

Kejriwal on Friday had sought time from Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to urge him to follow the apex court’s orders.