Centre seeks review of SC/ST Act verdict, Supreme Court decline urgent hearing on similar plea

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday asked the top court to a re-look at its verdict which has weakened a stringent law meant for protecting the Dalit community. However, the Supreme Court has declined an urgent hearing on the Centre’s plea which has sought a stay and review of its verdict on SC/ST Act.

The SC verdict, by which certain safeguards were put in place to prevent automatic arrest of individuals, is at the heart of the protests sweeping the country that have led to 8 deaths. The petition states that the judgment adversely affects a substantial portion of the population and runs contrary to the policy of Parliament. “The dilution of law will give liberty to the accused to misuse it and terrorise the victims and also prevent investigation,” it said, adding that it would deprive the members of SC/ST community rights guaranteed to them under the Constitution.

Outside the court, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tried to reassure the Dalits, saying the government has filed a “comprehensive” petition in the Supreme Court. He also said the issue of discrimination against Dalits is being politicised, hinting that the Congress support to the community is responsible for the escalation of the protests. The 3-judge bench headed Chief Justice Dipak Misra has said that the petition will be heard in due course of time. The employee federation, however, wants that this writ petition should be heard by a larger bench of five judges.

The apex court had on March 20 said that on “several occasions”, innocent citizens were being termed as accused and public servants deterred from performing their duties, which was never the intention of the legislature while enacting the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The top court had said that unless the exclusion of anticipatory bail is limited to “genuine cases and inapplicable to cases where there is no prima facie case was made out, there will be no protection available to innocent citizens”.

It had said that “in view of the acknowledged abuse of law of arrest in cases under the Atrocities Act, arrest of a public servant can only be after approval of the appointing authority and of a non-public servant after approval by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) which may be granted in appropriate cases if considered necessary for reasons recorded.” It also said that the reasons recorded must be scrutinised by the magistrate for permitting further detention.