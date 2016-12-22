Centre must explain Jung’s unceremonious exit: Congress

New Delhi: Raising questions over Lt Governor Najeeb Jung’s sudden resignation, Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken today demanded that the Centre should explain the reasons behind his “unceremonious exit”, saying there is more to it than meets the eye.

Maken also suggested that Jung’s sudden exit may be the result of a “deal” between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“We want to know whether there was any deal between Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal in the sudden resignation of Jung as he was apparently under pressure, or whether the BJP and the Central Government want to bring in an RSS-connected or RSS-supported person as the LG of Delhi.

“The Centre must explain the circumstances leading to Jung’s exit,” he said addressing a press conference.

Maken said in the MCD bye-elections held in May, 2016, the BJP had finished third and perhaps that also went against Jung.

“Congress gaining ground in Delhi and defeating BJP in the MCD bye-polls has scared both BJP and AAP,” he said.

The DPCC chief said it was for the first time that a Lt Governor of Delhi had to leave in such a manner.

He said Vijay Kapoor served as the Lt Governor of Delhi for six years while B L Joshi remained the LG for three years before he was promoted as Governor.

Maken said Tejinder Khanna served as the Lt Governor for six years and three months while Jung, who was appointed to the post in July, 2013 had completed only three years before his “unceremonious exit”.

He said Jung was appointed to the post because of his administrative abilities, adding the Congress will come out on the streets and protest if an RSS-connected or supported person is appointed as the Lt Governor of Delhi.

Also Read: Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung resigns

Maken suggested that Jung was made to resign as the BJP and the Modi government felt that he was not serving their interests. In this context, he also recalled the criticism of Jung by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy some few months back.

The DPCC chief said the LG works under the Central government and therefore it should explain the reasons behind Jung’s exit.

“He resigned under pressure. If he was hurt over something due to tussle with the Kejriwal government, then he would have resigned earlier,” he said.