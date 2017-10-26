Centre moves SC, seeks withdraw of central forces from Darjeeling

Free Press Journal
— By Agencies | Oct 26, 2017 12:03 am
New Delhi : The Central government on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking the withdrawal of central security forces from trouble-torn Darjeeling where the agitation for separate Gorkha state took a violent turn.

It has challenged the Calcutta High Court order putting on hold its decision to withdraw 10 of the 15 companies of the central paramilitary forces deployed in the hill district of West Bengal, reports IANS.

The bench headed by Justice J. Chelameswar directed the listing of the petition for hearing on Friday after government advocate S. Wasim Ahmed Qadri mentioned it for an early hearing.


Qadri told the court that the Central government requires to withdraw these security personnel for their deployment on disturbed areas in Jammu and Kashmir as well as on the border with Myanmar as Rohingya refugees are crossing into India to flee persecution in home.

