‘Centre may appoint new guv after Amarnath yatra’

New Delhi : The Centre may appoint a new governor in Jammu and Kashmir after the Amarnath yatra, which starts on June 28 and will continue for two months, a senior BJP leader said on Tuesday.

He said the central government would like incumbent N N Vohra to be in charge of the annual pilgrimage given his vast experience.

Vohra, who was appointed governor in June 2008 and given a fresh term in 2013, is among the few governors appointed by the UPA government to have continued in his position in the BJP-led NDA dispensation, reports PTI.

“We may consider having a new governor after the yatra is over,” he said.

The conduct of the annual pilgrimage has been a high-security exercise and the deteriorating condition in the Valley has heightened the threat perception this year.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh was recently in the Valley to take stock of the security measures ahead of the yatra.