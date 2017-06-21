Centre looking at Kashmir issue through security prism: Farooq

Srinagar : National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said the Centre was “repeating its mistake” of looking at the Kashmir issue through the “security prism”.

He reiterated his demand for a dialogue with all stakeholders including Pakistan to address the crisis in the Valley.

“Today Kashmiris are annoyed with New Delhi as never before. Despite repeatedly highlighting the political problem of Kashmir and the attached wishes and aspirations, New Delhi is repeating the mistake of viewing the crisis in Kashmir through the prism of security,” Abdullah, a former chief minister, said in a statement.

Expressing concern over the bloodshed and an atmosphere of fear in the Valley, the National Conference leader said resolution of Kashmir issue through political initiative can only guarantee peace.

“For that, it is imperative to start an early dialogue and bring Pakistan and other stakeholders to the negotiating table,” he said.

He said the anger among Kashmiris would be addressed paving the way for improvement in situation “if justice is done by restoring democratic and constitutional rights which have been snatched from the state”.

Abdullah, however, rued that the Centre’s policy of “indifference and rigidity” has led to manifold increase in the “estrangement and dissociation” among the Kashmiris. “The BJP government at the Centre instead of addressing the anger of Kashmiris through political initiatives is conspiring against Article 370 of the Constitution which guarantees special status to Jammu and Kashmir to push Kashmiris further into darkness.