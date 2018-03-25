Centre issues notice to Cambridge Analytica

New Delhi : The Centre has issued a notice to the scandal-hit analytical firm Cambridge Analytica, asking them to reply to six questions by March 31.

In a notice that was issued on Friday by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Government has raised questions like- how it came to be in possession of user data, whether consent was obtained from the individuals concerned, and how such data collection was used, reports ANI.

British High Court judge on Friday approved a warrant, allowing law enforcement officers to search the Cambridge Analytica, which is in the midst of the Facebook data privacy storm.