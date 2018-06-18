Centre calls off ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: The Centre has called off its month-long suspension of operations against terror groups during the holy month of Ramzan in Jammu and Kashmir. Further, it has directed the security forces to take “all necessary action” to prevent terrorists from launching attacks and indulging in violence.

Experts feel the atmosphere was no longer conducive for extension of ceasefire, especially after the killing of newspaper editor Shujaat Bukhari. Also, there had been a spike in the violence during the period of ceasefire. According to officials, there were 18 incidents of terror between April 17 and May 17 this year and the figure mounted to above 50 during the suspension of operations. A top official in J&K Police told a news portal that the one month suspension has given enough time to terrorists to regroup and it is important to tackle to them now.

Rajnath commended the security forces for implementing the decision in letter and spirit, in the face of grave provocation, to enable the Muslim community to observe Ramazan in a peaceful manner. “This has been widely appreciated by the people all over the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, and has brought relief to common citizens,” he said, adding it was expected that everyone will cooperate in ensuring the success of this initiative.

Now, the immediate priority is conducting the upcoming Amarnath yatra in peaceful and successful manner. Meanwhile, a young rifleman Aurangzeb was laid to rest in his native village in Poonch district. He was abducted and shot while he was on way to his village for Eid. His family is still trying to come to terms with its grief; nonetheless, the resolve of the deceased rifleman’s family to serve the country’s armed forces has only strengthened. “My son has laid down his life for the country. He was a brave soldier. I and my sons will also sacrifice (ourselves) for the nation. We want these goons to be wiped out,” said Mohammad Hanief, Aurangzeb’s father and a former Sepoy of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry.