CCPA recommends Budget session from Jan 31, Budget on Feb 1

New Delhi : The Government is calling a very short budget session of Parliament from January 31 to February 9, deferring decision on the second half of the session only after the dates are known for Assembly elections in five states, including the most crucial Uttar Pradesh to set tone for the 2019 parliamentary elections.

A top government source said even the second half of the session may also be short, but not as short as the first half that will have just eight sittings, including the first day limited to the President’s address to the joint sitting of the two Houses.

The session has been advanced to pass the budget ahead of the new financial year of 2017-18 that begins on April 1 instead of the practice so far to pass an appropriation bill for the first four months.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA), which met on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Home Minister Rajnath Singh and sent its recommendation to President Pranab Mukherjee to summon the budget session, decided to have only limited sittings since the MPs of five states — Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur — will get busy with the Assembly elections.

The meeting asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar to draw up a packed schedule as Parliament will have just six days to pass a motion of thanks to the President and finish the first reading of the budget before it goes to the standing committees for department-wise consideration of the demands during the recess before the second half of the session.

Sources said the session will be limited to pass the budget and some important legislations as the government does not hope any help from the Opposition that washed out the entire winter session.

Besides the customary President’s address, the Economic Survey report will also be tabled on January 31 while Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will be presenting the Union Budget on February 1 instead of the usual practice of presentation on February 28 or 29.

The session will also witness the curtains on the 92-year-old practice of presenting a separate Rail Budget as the Union Cabinet has accepted Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu’s proposal to merge it with the Union Budget presented by the finance minister.

Jaitley has already held pre-budget consultations with the representatives of various sections. Busy with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Tuesday, sources said he would try to wind up the remaining consultations with the stakeholders in the next four days from Wednesday.

They said Jaitley is racing against time to prepare three GST-related Bills for consideration by Parliament in the budget session to usher in the new indirect tax regime from June 1, if not from April 1 as planned earlier.

The government’s prime worry is that the new GST is required to be brought into force in any case by September 1 as otherwise the Constitution amendment done for it contemplates all other central and state indirect taxes to cease to be operative from that date.