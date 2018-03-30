CBSE Re-Test: Class XII economics re-exam on April 25, Class X Mathematics in July
A view of CBSE headquarters at Preet Vihar in East Delhi. PTI Photo by Kamal Kishore
Education secretary Anil Swarup has announced that the Class XII Economics re-exam will be held on April 25. Swarup said that the leak of the Maths exam was restricted to only Delhi and Haryana and a retest, if held, would only be in the two places. He said that a decision on holding the retest would be taken in the next 15 days but a date for it is only likely in July.
Swarup also said that a detailed departmental and police inquiry is underway. He said that system put in place by the CBSE were good and the leak is unfortunate. He also defended the Board on being asked about reports that tip-offs were ignored, saying that the exams could not be called off at the last moment.