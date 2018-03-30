CBSE Re-Test: Class XII economics re-exam on April 25, Class X Mathematics in July

Mamata Banerjee nursing prime ministerial ambitions The Opposition’s search for unity and a leader to challenge the BJP seems to be proceeding in a rather fitful…

Privatisation of education hits marginalized The Public Universities Act 2016, Maharashtra, seeks to set up a Higher and Professional Education Finance Corporation, giving further impetus…

CJI creates Indian judicial history by facing ignominy of impeachment Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra has created Indian judicial history by being the first CJI to face the…

Ball tampering row: Cheats not welcome in any sport The Australian cricket is unlikely to recover from the blow to its public image and to the morale of its…