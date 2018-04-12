CBSE paper leak: Una-based teacher, arrested for economics paper leak, also outed maths paper, says Police

New Delhi: The CBSE’s Class 10 mathematics question paper was allegedly leaked by a Una-based teacher who was arrested last week for his suspected involvement in the Class 12 economics paper case, the police said today.

Last week, three men- identified as Rakesh Kumar, Amit Sharma and Ashok Kumar – from the DAV Centenary Public School in Una, were arrested by the crime branch after lengthy investigations and questioning. The Police today said Rakesh Kumar was also found to be involved in the mathematics paper being leaked before the March 28 examination. He confessed during questioning about his alleged involvement, the police claimed. Further details were awaited.

The economics paper was leaked on March 23 – three days before the exam date – in Himachal Pradesh’s Una town and was shared on social networking site WhatsApp by at least 40 groups. Rakesh Kumar had been teaching economics at the DAV school for the last eight years. He was the centre superintendent of the Jawahar Navodaya Public School in Una, where the CBSE exams were being held.

Amit Sharma and Ashok Kumar worked at the DAV school as a clerk and a peon respectively. The economics paper leak was exposed after an envelope containing four images of a hand-written copy of the question paper was delivered to the CBSE Headquarters in Delhi on the evening March 26, the day of the exam. On March 30, the Central Board of Secondary Education announced it would re-conduct the Class 12 economics exam throughout the country on April 25. The police has registered two cases in connection with the matter. The first case relating to the leak of the economics paper was filed on March 27, while the other on the mathematics paper leak was lodged on March 28.