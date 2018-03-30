CBSE paper leak: Six students detained in Jharkhand for alleged involvement in paper leak

Ranchi: Six students were detained by police in Jharkhand on Friday for questioning for their alleged involvement in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) paper leak case. The students were held near Chatra’s Sadar Police Station area.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police interrogated over 30 people, including students and teachers of private coaching centres, in connection with the same case. Over a dozen mobile phones belonging to these people have also been seized by the police. Earlier in the week, the Delhi Police took a teacher of a private coaching centre into their custody and interrogated him in connection with CBSE paper leak.

The papers of the Economics exam of class XII, held on March 26 and Maths exam of class X, held on March 28 were leaked on social media hours before the examination. Soon after this, CBSE announced re-examination and a police investigation into the matter. Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar also took cognisance of the matter and assured that culprits will be arrested soon.