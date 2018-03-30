CBSE paper leak: Manish Sisodia asks Prakash Javadekar to meet education ministers of all states

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today asked Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar to call a meeting of all state education ministers to discuss the CBSE paper leaks and to ensure that such “serious” incidents do not recur.

Sisodia, who wrote a letter to Javadekar, said there was need to move beyond party politics on such issues. Every time an examination paper is leaked – be it CBSE, SSB or DSSSB- the negative consequences are for the country and not just for any one government or one party, he said.

“While two examinations have been cancelled and re-tests ordered, there have been concerns regarding leaks of several other exam papers as well.

“Not only does it affect the future of 26 lakh students, but also puts a question mark on the sanctity of the CBSE assessment system; a system on which students, parents and schools from all over the country place their trust,” he said.

CBSE has announced a retest of the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers after reports that they were leaked. Police are also investigating the matter.