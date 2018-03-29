CBSE paper leak: I also could not sleep, culprits will not be spared, says HRD Minister Prakash Javdekar
The government today said that culprits invovled in paper leak will not be spared, police will soon arrest the culprits. While speaking at a press conference, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said that, “I also could not sleep, I am also a parent. This is a very unfortunate development, I understand the pain the parents and students have to go through. Whoever is involved in the paper leak will not be spared, police will soon arrest the culprits.”
Yesterday the board had announced it will re-conduct exams for Maths paper of Class X and Economics paper of Class XII after leak of both papers on social media message application. Exam in both papers were held on Wednesday.