CBSE paper leak: CBSE receives complaint by fax revealing identity of person behind paper leak

New Delhi: The Central Board of School Education (CBSE) has received a complaint by fax naming a person from Sector 8, Rajinder Nagar to be behind the paper leak of Class 10 and 12 examination papers.

The complaint received by an unknown source on March 23 claimed that the perpetrator runs a coaching institute, and also named two schools from the same vicinity as complicit in the leakage, the CBSE conveyed to the Delhi Police on Thursday. In the letter to the Delhi Police, the education board stated that the complaint copy was forwarded to the regional office of CBSE on March 24 and to Inspector Sushil Yadav on his Whatsapp.

“On March 26, CBSE academic unit received an unaddressed envelope containing four sheets of handwritten answer papers of economics paper held on that day. It was indicated in the papers kept inside the envelope that the question paper was leaked and circulated through four WhatsApp numbers,” the letter read. The papers of the Economics exam of class XII held on March 26 and Maths exam of class X held on March 28 were leaked on social media hours before the examination. In its wake, the CBSE announced a re-examination, and a police investigation into the case was initiated.