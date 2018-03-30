CBSE paper leak: After student’s stage protest, section 144 imposed near Prakash Javadekar’s residence

New Delhi: Security was heightened around Union Human Resource Development Minister Praksh Javadekar’s residence here on Friday over a possible gathering of demonstrators protesting against the leakage of Class 10 and Class 12 question papers.

The Delhi Police imposed Section 144 outside his residence on Kushak Road. “We have beefed up security and the Rapid Action Force is on standby. Same measures have been taken for areas around Parliament House,” Delhi Police PRO Madhur Verma told IANS. Javadekar has been under widepread criticism since the incident surfaced on Wednesday.

The dates for reconducting the maths and economics exams for Class 10 and 12 respectively have not been announced yet.