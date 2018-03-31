CBSE paper leak: 3 adults arrested, 9 minors detained in Jharkhand

In a fresh update to CBSE question paper leaks, 3 have been arrested and 9 minors have been detained by Chatra police in Jharkhand.

According to DNA, the three people arrested are part of a coaching institute called Study Vision which leaked question papers. 1 of them was arrested from Jharkhand and 2 from Bihar. FIRs have been filed against them based on relevant sections of IPC. 9 minors who have detained are class X students. They have been remanded to juvenile home. According to police, probe is on to nab the kingpin of the racket who leaked the questions to the coaching centre personnel. 8 people were rounded up on Friday and rest were nabbed by the police on Saturday.

Three people have been arrested under provisions of IPC; Nine who are underage have been detained under Juvenile Act. Probe by our SIT is still underway: Superintendent of Police Chatra, #Jharkhand on #CBSEPaperLeak pic.twitter.com/gAg1TrmALP

— ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2018

Meanwhile, on Friday, more evidence emerged that the police and board knew about potential leaks but did not do enough to spare students the ordeal of retests.

About 5 lakh Class XII students wrote their economics paper on Monday and 17 lakh Class X students wrote their maths paper on Wednesday. As reported earlier, CBSE had received a complaint by fax at 4.22 pm on Friday. An ‘unknown source’ said that a man named Vicky, who runs a coaching institute in West Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar, was involved in leaks. The complaint also named two schools in Rajinder Nagar for their involvement.