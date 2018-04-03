CBSE leak: SC to hear petitions tomorrow

New Delhi : The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday a batch of petitions challenging the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) decision to re-conduct maths exams for Class 10 after its question paper was leaked on March 28.

The bench headed by the Chief Justice Dipak Misra said on Monday decided to take up the matter after it was mentioned for an urgent hearing.

Besides challenging the re-conduct of the exam, the petitioners have sought a probe into the leak and declaration of results on the basis of exams already conducted.

The government on March 30 announced that re-examination will be held for Class 12 economics paper throughout the country on April 25 while fresh test for Class 10 maths paper will be held only in Delhi, NCR and Haryana in July.

Class 10 exam: HC notice to CBSE

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE), the Delhi Police, and Ministry of Human Resources and Development on a petition seeking Class 10 Math’s paper be held earlier.

The High Court also directed the Board to hold a court-monitored probe into the matter of CBSE question paper leaks.

The court has fixed the next date of hearing as March 16.

The Delhi High Court had earlier in the day agreed to hear a petition seeking direction for a court-monitored probe in the matter.

The plea, filed by many individuals and parents, also demanded the CBSE consider mitigating/compensating by awarding liberal marks to all students in the re-examination.