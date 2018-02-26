CBSE Board exams 2018: Board issues important notice regarding withholding of admit cards; read here

A week prior to the start of CBSE 10th and 12th Board exams, the board has released an advisory for schools regarding the issue of admit cards. According to the notice, CBSE has made it clear to the schools that it cannot withhold the admit cards of the students who will appear for the board exams starting from March 5 on any pretext. The notice was released following reports received by the board of the practice being followed by the schools.

The notice also draws attention of schools to, the CBSE issues the admit card based on the list received by schools of eligible candidate. The board has also strictly asked to follow the same. CBSE has warned the schools saying that if any student isn’t allowed to give the practical or theory papers due to the non-issuance of admit card, then it will be seen as a violation of the Board’s order.

The board has called on Rule 15 of Examination Bye-Laws: Detaining of Eligible Candidates which clearly states that, ‘In no case the Heads of affiliated schools shall detain eligible candidates from appearing at the examination.’ Accordingly, schools are bound to hand over the admit cards to the students and cannot hold on to the same. In case any student/s is/are facing such concerns, they are check the official notice now also available on the official website of cbse.nic.in to seek help.

To note, the board has already issued the admit cards for class 10th and 12th student with the date-sheet. Here’s how you can download it:

Visit CBSE official website – cbse.nic.in

Find Class 10th (or 12th) Admit Card 2018 on the home page

Click on it and come to the Login Page

On the login page, students must enter his/ her login details and hit the submit button

Students will get their CBSE Board Hall Ticket in pdf format

Take a print of Hall Ticket pdf file to attend the Board Exams