CBI summons Trinamool MP in chit fund scam

Kolkata : The CBI has summoned Sudip Bandopadhyay, the leader of Trinamool Congress legislature party in the Lok Sabha on Monday for his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley chit fund scam. The central probing agency sent faxed message and email to Bandopadhyay’s office and residence and asked him to be present in the CGO Complex in the city for further investigation.

The Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee vehemently criticised the Union Government saying that the CBI has summoned Sudip Bandopadhyayand since the party has been protesting against the demonetisation move of the Narendra Modi government. She alleged that it was a political vendetta against her party.

“Despite all this our fight against demonization will not be stopped,” she said.

It was learnt that the CBI had asked Sudip Bandopadhyay to be present at their office a few days back. Since the Parliament session was on, Sudip Bandopadhyay reportedly told the CBI for his inability to be present in the probing agency office during the Lok Sabha session.

According to sources, CBI officials called Bandopadhyay on Monday and asked him to be present in their office either on Wednesday or on Thursday. After getting the call, Bandopadhyay discussed the matter with Mamata Banerjee.