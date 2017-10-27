CBI registers FIR for misuse of PM Modi’s name in loan scheme

New Delhi: The CBI has registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly using Prime Minister’s name to con people through a purported loan scheme.

The agency had received a complaint from the Prime Minister’s Office nearly 11 months ago alleging that the scheme had misused the name of the prime minister.

The perpetrators of the scheme had allegedly given a misleading advertisement in a leading national daily on July 11 last year, offering loans under the “Pradhanmantri Jan Kalyan Yojna” with no file charge, no guarantor with zero percent interest, 60 percent rebate within 12 hours by logging on www.satyamgroup.org, the complaint alleged.

“This appears to be a clear case of forgery/impersonation wherein the name of PM has been misused,” it alleged.