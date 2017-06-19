CBI questions Satyendra Jain’s wife in money laundering case

New Delhi, A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Monday questioned Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s wife in connection with allegations of money laundering. A CBI official said the team sought clarifications from her. The CBI in April launched a probe against Jain.

In April, the agency registered a preliminary enquiry against Jain based on the evidences it had collected against him in connection with Rs 4.63 crore of money laundering in 2015-16. The CBI had questioned Jain on June 1 and 2.

Jain was accused of being involved in money laundering through some Kolkata-based companies. He was also accused of laundering Rs 11.78 crore in 2010-12 through these companies and a Delhi-based company.

The matter was referred to the CBI by the Income Tax Department, which in September 2016 summoned Jain for his alleged links with the firms that were under scanner for alleged hawala transactions. Jain has denied the charges against him.