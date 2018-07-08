CBI files chargesheet in Unnao rape case

New Delhi : The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday filed a chargesheet against five accused in the death case of the father of a minor girl who was allegedly raped last year in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is main accused in the alleged rape case, who is the Sitapur jail at present.

The CBI in its chargesheet has named five accused including Atul Singh Sengar, the brother of the MLA in the death of the rape victim’s father who died in judicial custody.

Investigative Officer Anil Kumar filed the chargesheet in Roshanuddaula Court of CBI.

On Sunday the case will complete 90 days of investigations.

On April 13, the CBI arrested the BJP MLA on charges of raping a minor last year. He was later sent to seven-day CBI custody.

An FIR was lodged against the BJP MLA under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction of woman), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim’s family had also alleged that Atul Singh Sengar along with his companions raped the girl too and allegedly thrashed the victim’s father on April 3 for refusing to withdraw the FIR. The father of the victim later died in judicial custody.