CBI files chargesheet in Unnao custodial death case

New Delhi: The CBI has filed a chargesheet against five men including Unnao MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s brother Atul Singh Sengar in a case related to the death of a gangrape victim’s father in police custody in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, an official said on Saturday.

Jai Deep Singh alias Atul Singh Sengar, Vineet Mishra alias Vinay Mishra, Birendra Singh alias Bauwa, Ram Sharan Singh alias Sonu and Shashi Pratap Singh are chargesheeted under Section 302 (murder), Section 506 (criminal intimidation), Section 147 (rioting) and Section 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon) of the India Penal Code.

Section 149 (unlawful assembly), Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), Section 34 (criminal act done with common intention) and Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) are the other sections.

All are residents of Sarai Thok Makhi of Unnao and are currently in judicial custody. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said further investigation in the case to look into the roles of others including the MLA is on.

The girl’s father was being forced to withdraw the case against the MLA. Upon his refusal, he was picked up by police and was allegedly roughed up by Atul Singh and his aides while in custody.

He was taken to the district hospital with 18 wounds and gashes, abdominal pain and vomiting. He died soon after. The incident triggered a political storm and public outrage in the state. A magisterial probe has also been ordered by the district administration.