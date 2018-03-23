Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#RahulGandhi
#FacebookDataScandal
#PNBScam
#NoConfidenceMotion
#MohammedShami
Home / India / CBI files case against CARE, Deccan Chronicle, officials of United India in Rs 30 crore fraud

CBI files case against CARE, Deccan Chronicle, officials of United India in Rs 30 crore fraud

— By Asia News International | Mar 23, 2018 06:57 pm
FOLLOW US:

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a case against Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd, its chairman T Venkattram Reddy, CARE Rating Agency and officials of United India Insurance Company Ltd for a fraud worth Rs. 30.54 crore.

The United India Insurance officers made suspicious investments in the privately placed short-term unsecured redeemable non- convertible debentures by Deccan Chronicle Holdings in 2011 in violation of the regulations.

The suspected offences include criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct by the public servant.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK