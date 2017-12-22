CBI, ED to appeal against verdict

New Delhi : The CBI and Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said they would file an appeal against the 2G scam case verdict by a special court, which acquitted all the 16 accused rejecting the case presented by the agency.

The CBI, which normally takes months to “study” court orders before proceeding to file an appeal in higher court, declared within hours of the verdict that “it has been prima facie examined”. “The judgement relating to the 2G scam case of today has been prima facie examined and it appears that the evidence adduced to substantiate the charges by the prosecution has not been appreciated in its proper perspective by the learned court.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also decided to appeal against the judgement of the special court that acquitted 19 people in the 2G spectrum allocation money laundering case.

ED officials said the agency would study the order and knock on the doors of the high court armed with their evidence and investigation.

Verdict shocking: Bhushan

NEW DELHI: Advocate Prashant Bhushan on Thursday termed as “shocking” and a “shame” the special court’s verdict acquitting all the accused in the 2G spectrum allocation cases.

In a series of tweets, Bhushan, who had argued for the PIL filed by NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL), on which the Supreme Court had ordered a CBI probe, said “the acquittal of all 2G scam accused by trial court is grossly wrong and sends a signal that influential people are not accountable in this country’s judicial system.”