CBI chief denies allegations of pay-offs from Qureshi

New Delhi : Former CBI chief A P Singh on Friday strongly denied receiving any money from industrialist Pradip Koneru for helping his father, who was facing the agency’s probe in a corruption case, reports PTI.

Media reports based on the Enforcement Directorate’s complaint have said meat exporter Moin Qureshi had told Pradip Koneru in February 2012, that he can “manage” his father Rajendra Koneru’s case in the CBI for a fee. Singh said it is factually relevant to point out that the CBI had already filed a chargesheet in this case on February 1, 2012.

“I deny that Koneru has paid Rs 5.25 crore to me. I have no knowledge of any such transaction between Moin Qureshi and Koneru except for some bbms (blackberry messages) between Qureshi and one of his employees in which there are details of money being received from one Pradip,” he said.

Singh said it defies logic as to why Pradip Koneru would pay 5.25 crore meant ostensibly for him in October and November 2012, when his father Rajendra Koneru was arrested, chargesheeted and finally given bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in August 2012 after spending eight months in jail, in spite of strong opposition from the CBI.