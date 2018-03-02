CBI arrests Karti Chidambaram, What is INX Media case? All you need to know

In an unprecedented fall out of events where former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s son, Karti Chidambaram, was arrested by CBI, at the Chennai airport on his return from the United Kingdom. The CBI arrested Karti Chidambaram in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance in the INX Media case.

A special court on Thursday gave CBI the custody of Karti Chidambaram, for questioning till March 6 in the INX Media alleged bribery case, saying the matter is at an initial and very crucial stage that requires further investigation. The CBI is even going to question former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram in connection with INX Media case. The CBI and ED may also open more cases against Karti Chidambaram.

So what exactly is the INX Media case?

INX Media case: All you need to know 01 When did it happen? In 2007, INX Media applied for clearance with the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) on March 15 that year.

02 INX Media had sought approval INX Media had sought this approval in order to operate and broadcast a bouquet of channels including Hindi entertainment channel, and multiple vernacular entertainment channels.

03 Board approves FDI According to the CBI, the Board in its meeting on 18 March, 2007 approved an FDI inflow of Rs 4.62 crore against INX Media. It did not, however, approve the downstream investment by INX Media in INX News.

04 INX Media violates conditions of approval As per the CBI’s FIR, “INX Media (P) Limited deliberately and in violation of the conditions of the approval (i) made a downstream investment to the extent of 26% in the capital of INX News (P) Limited without the specific approval of FIPB which included indirect foreign investment by the same foreign investors and (ii) generated more than Rs 305 crores Foreign Direct Investment in INX Media (P) Limited against the approved foreign inflow of Rs 4.62 crores…”

05 INX Media receives foreign investment The INX Media had also received a foreign investment of Rs 300 crore from August 22, 2007 to May 12, 2008 -- which was in excess equivalent to Rs 300.7 crore. It was received from three Mauritius-based foreign investors.

06 INX Media seeks clarification Months later, in May 2008, FIPB issued a letter to INX Media seeking clarification on both issues. This is when Karti Chidambaram comes into the picture, alleges the CBI.

07 CBI alleges firm linking to Karti influenced FIPB approval The CBI has alleged that firms with links to Karti had influenced FIPB approval for Rs 305 crore irregular investment in INX media. The FIR has been registered against Karti, INX Media along with eight others and unknown officials of the finance ministry.

08 Indrani Mukerjea says met P Chidambaram Indrani Mukerjea, who once owned the television company INX, which is at the core of the CBI case against Karti Chidambaram, has told the Enforcement Directorate that she and husband Peter Mukerjea had met former Union Minister P Chidambaram to seek government approval for foreign investment proposals worth around Rs. 300 crores, reports NDTV.

09 CBI alleges INX Media tried to wriggle out As per the CBI, INX Media tried to wriggle out of the situation by entering into a criminal conspiracy with Karti Chidambaram, promoter of Chess Management Services, “to get the issue resolved amicably by influencing public servants of FIPB unit of the Finance Ministry by virtue of his relationship with the then Finance Minister (P Chidambaram).”

10 INX Media replies to FIPB’s letter Based on clarifications suggested by Chess Management Services, whose promoter is Karti, INX Media replied to FIPB’s letter “justifying their actions”. Furthermore, CBI alleges that owing to Karti’s influence, the concerned officers and officials of the Board not only ignored the violations on the part of INX Media but also advised the group to apply for fresh FIPB approvals.

11 CBI alleges Karti was paid for his “services” The CBI alleges that for getting the FIPB issue scuttled, Karti was paid for his “services” by INX Media, with invoices raised in the name of Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Limited (ASCPL) to the tune of Rs 10 lakh.

12 ASCPL indirectly controlled by Karti ASCPL is indirectly controlled by Karti, claims the agency, and the reason to raise the invoice against its name was to conceal his identity. The CBI also alleges that invoices for Rs 3.5 crore were also raised by INX Media in the name of other companies, where Karti had sustainable interests.

