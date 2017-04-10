Cave-in on Chennai road takes city bus and car along

Chennai : Passengers of a city bus and a car driver escaped unhurt today when a section of an arterial road suddenly caved in near the site of underground tunnelling for the Metro Rail here, police said.

The incident occurred this afternoon at Anna Salai area, in the heart of the city. The passengers of the bus, around 35 of them, evacuated the vehicle after the driver raised an alarm and the car’s occupant jumped out after the earth started buckling in.

No one was injured in the incident that triggered panic among road users, even as police cordoned off the area and diverted traffic. Incidentally, the tunnelling work had last month caused a foam leakage close to the spot where the road caved in Sunday. The bus was stationary at the Gemini stop and the car was passing alongside it when the road caved in. The front portions of the vehicles sank into the crater that was around four to five feet deep. The spot of the incident is about 1-km from the area where the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) has undertaken tunnelling work for its project along Anna Salai. “The bus halted at the Gemini bus stop as usual and suddenly, we realised the bus was going down. Immediately, the driver alerted the passengers to evacuate,” bus conductor Ramesh told reporters.